Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 14 army personnel test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

14 army personnel test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand’s Bageshwar

Most of the infected army personnel had returned to the camp from various parts of the country.

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 17:46 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Rudrapur

Uttarakhand has conducted 1.63 lakh tests, of which over 7,000 results are pending. (Satish Bate/HT File )

Uttarakhand has reported that 14 Indian Army personnel, posted at a camp in Kausani in Bagheshwar district, has contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

“Of the 25 swab samples collected from an army camp in Kausani on Monday, 14 personnel has tested Covid-19 positive. They have been put under quarantine at the Military Hospital in Ranikhet after the test results were made available on Thursday,” said VK Saxena, deputy chief medical officer, Bageshwar.

The army camp is located at Kausani on the way to Almora in the hill state’s Kumaon region.

Most of the infected army personnel had returned to the camp from various parts of the country.



Bagheswar district has reported 115 Covid-19 cases to date.

Uttarakhand reported 199 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and the tally has risen to 7,065, including 76 deaths, health officials said.

At least 11 people have died due to the viral outbreak, while the rest 65 Covid-19 patients had comorbidities.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days stands at 27.64 days, while the infection rate is 4.6%.

The hill state has conducted 1.63 lakh tests, of which over 7,000 results are pending.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

With 33% women students, IIM-Lucknow ensures gender diversity
Jul 31, 2020 18:38 IST
AR Rahman lends his support to ‘Writers’ anthem’ Credit De Do Yaar
Jul 31, 2020 18:38 IST
Verstappen sets fastest time in practice at British GP
Jul 31, 2020 18:36 IST
#WattaMonster: Samsung Galaxy M21 ticks all the right boxes
Jul 31, 2020 18:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.