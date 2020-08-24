14 deaths, 1,101 new Covid-19 cases reported in Gujarat

The total figure includes 14,653 active cases and 69,229 discharges. (File photo for representation)

A total of 14 deaths and 1,101 new Covid-19 cases were reported from Gujarat on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid-19 cases in the state to 86,779, the state’s health department said.

So far, 2,897 lives have been claimed by the deadly virus in the state.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid-19 cases tally crossed the 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The Covid-19 tally in the country stands at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

As many as 912 deaths have also been reported due to the infection during the last 24 hours.