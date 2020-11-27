Sections
Home / India News / 14 foreign nationals arrested from train for illegally entering India

14 foreign nationals arrested from train for illegally entering India

A case has been registered under the Foreigner’s (Amendment) Act.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 05:48 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Guwahati

A total of 14 foreign nationals believed to be from the Rohingya community were arrested from the Agartala-New Delhi Special Rajdhani Express for illegally entering India from Bangladesh, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesman said on Thursday.

Railways’ Security Helpline 182 “proved to be effective, leading to their arrest”, he said.

On November 24, the Alipurduar Security Control of the Railway Protection Force received a call from a passenger on the helpline regarding misbehaviour by a few, following which RPF officials informed the matter to their counterparts at New Jalpaiguri under Katihar Division, where the train had its next scheduled stoppage.

Upon its arrival, the group was questioned and their ticket details revealed that all of them were travelling with fake names, he said.



The spokesman said during interrogation, it was learnt that they fled from a “refugee camp at Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh” and entered India.

A case has been registered under the Foreigner’s (Amendment) Act.

The arrested persons were produced before the magistrate and later sent to judicial custody, he added.

