14 ITBP personnel test positive for Covid-19, force now has 58 active cases

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has reported 14 new Covid-19 positive cases among its personnel in the last 24 hours, a statement from the force said on Sunday.

Currently, there are a total of 58 active coronavirus cases in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police force.

Till date about 210 security personnel have recovered and been discharged from various medical facilities across the country.

On Saturday, seven paramilitary personnel including four ITBP and three Central Reserve Police Force soldiers tested positive for Covid-19 in the state of Chhattisgarh. The security personnel are among 107 people who have tested positive for the infection in the state.

Both the CRPF and ITBP are deployed in Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxal operations.

“Four Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel, belonging to the 45th battalion of the force tested positive in Narayanpur,” a police official said.

The security personnel had been kept in a quarantine centre of the paramilitary force in Narayanpur town after they returned for duty earlier this month from their home states.

Earlier, seven ITBP personnel had tested positive for coronavirus in Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon and Kondagaon districts of Chhattisgarh.