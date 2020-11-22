Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 14 more cows die at cowshed in Rajasthan’s Churu

14 more cows die at cowshed in Rajasthan’s Churu

On Saturday at least 80 cows died at the shelter in Bilyoobas village of Churu.

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 20:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Churu

As many as 14 more cows were found dead due to food poisoning in a shelter home in Rajasthan’s Churu, taking the total count of cow deaths to 94 on Sunday.

But on Saturday at least 80 cows died at the shelter in Bilyoobas village of Churu.

“The matter is being investigated to ascertain if the deaths were due to food poisoning, any disease or other reason,” Sardarshahar Tehsildar Kutendra Kanwar told ANI yesterday.

“The samples of the food were given to the cows have been sent to a lab for a test,” she added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India not only meeting Paris Agreement targets, but exceeding them’: PM Modi at G20
Nov 22, 2020 18:56 IST
‘Many people don’t wear masks, this is upsetting’: Thackeray on Covid-19
Nov 22, 2020 20:42 IST
Cong leadership criticism: Azad on why he’s giving clean chit to Gandhis
Nov 22, 2020 20:50 IST
Astra-Oxford shot is key to escaping pandemic for many nations
Nov 22, 2020 18:44 IST

latest news

J&K election commissioner holds review meeting
Nov 22, 2020 20:57 IST
Former ministers, legislators in fray for DDC polls
Nov 22, 2020 20:54 IST
Covid-19: Prepare for economic shock, warns Rishi Sunak
Nov 22, 2020 20:59 IST
Toss-up between Mayank and Shubman as Dhawan’s opening partner
Nov 22, 2020 20:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.