14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data

The number of Covid-19 positive cases has reduced in at least 14 states, an analysis of Union health ministry data shows. According to Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Live Hindustan, the number of active cases has actually reduced in these states.

It has quoted health ministry to say that in Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Kashmir, the increase in number of these cases is minuscule. In rest of the states, the number is either decreasing, or has stayed stable, Live Hindustan said.

The analysis is based on the trends of active cases released by the health ministry till May 9. The number of active cases is a count of patients admitted to hospitals. It doesn’t include discharged or deceased patients.

The number of active cases has reduced in Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Mizoram and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Ladakh.

The development in Madhya Pradesh is of particular importance. The state has seen a dip in number of active cases since May 4. There were 1,979 active cases of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh on May 4, which was reduced to 1,761 on May 9. Rajasthan has been witnessing a fall in number of active cases since May 8. Mizoram and Dadra and Nagar Haveli have just one patient each.

However, 14 other states have seen an increase in number of active cases. These states are Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Odisha and Punjab. Uttar Pradesh had seen a dip in number of active cases since May 4, but there was a slight increase on May 9. Himachal Pradesh has seen the number of active cases grow from two to 10. In Jammu and Kashmir too, the number of active cases has increased from 413 to 450, according to Live Hindustan.

All Covid-19 patients have recovered in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa and Arunachal Pradesh. And no single case has been reported from Daman and Diu, Lakshwadeep, Nagaland and Sikkim.

India reported more than 3,200 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 128 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Sunday morning.

According to the health ministry’s Covid-19 dashboard at 8am, 62,939 people have been infected by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, including 2,109 fatalities so far.