14 UK returnees test Covid-19 positive in Karnataka, samples sent to NIMHANS for further tests

The Karnataka government has said that 14 people of the 2500 returnees from the United Kingdom to the state have tested Covid-19 positive and that their swab samples have been sent to NIMHANS for gene sequencing to find out whether it is the new strain of the virus.

Karnataka medical education minister Dr K Sudhakar said that 1,638 out of 2,500 returnees from the UK have been tested and 14 of them have been found positive. “This process needs 48 hours. Once we get the reports it will be sent to the Central government. About 38,500 people have returned from the UK to India. ICMR will collate reports from all states and then come up with a report,” he said. The rest of the people are also being tested.

Stating that the health department will discuss with the home ministry regarding prevention and containment of the new variant of coronavirus and come up with guidelines, the Health Minister added all necessary precautions are being taken at airports. “We have also made arrangements to test people who do not have a negative report at the airports,” he said.’

Responding to questions about vaccine trails, Dr Sudhakar said that third stage trials are being conducted in several states including in Karnataka. “Anyone can volunteer to take the vaccine at this stage. I have personally appealed to many frontline warriors especially medical students to volunteer for trials,” he added.