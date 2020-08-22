Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 14 UP health officials send resignation letters citing Covid threats

14 UP health officials send resignation letters citing Covid threats

The officials said they will continue to work as doctors in the health department.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 10:57 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Last week, 28 health officials submitted their resignations from their administrative posts in Varanasi, alleging threats from an official. They later resumed work after assurances from the authorities. (AP)

Fourteen health officials have written a letter to the state government seeking to step down as in charges and superintendents of community health centres in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, citing difficulties they face during Covid-19 sampling and lack of support from the administration.

“People do not cooperate and even give fake mobile numbers, addresses during sampling. Also, they threaten to beat up medical teams and register fake cases. We are not getting any administrative support to work,” said the letter.

The officials said they will continue to work as doctors in the health department.

“Working is becoming difficult with every passing day. With no security, doctors and field staff are being threatened by people. There is no option, but to resign from administrative posts,” said Dr Amit Singh, secretary of the Provincial Medical Services Association, a body of government doctors.



Last week, 28 health officials submitted their resignations from their administrative posts in Varanasi, alleging threats from an official. They later resumed work after assurances from the authorities.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

14 UP health officials send resignation letters citing Covid threats
Aug 22, 2020 10:57 IST
Covid impact: Five ways this year’s Ganpati festival is different
Aug 22, 2020 10:55 IST
Bengal govt to go ahead with Ganga Sagar Mela despite pandemic threat
Aug 22, 2020 10:54 IST
Final Tenet trailer unleashes action, provides glimpse of Dimple Kapadia
Aug 22, 2020 10:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.