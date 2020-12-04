Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 14-year-old abducted, gang-raped by three men in Nainital: Police

14-year-old abducted, gang-raped by three men in Nainital: Police

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, police officials said on Thursday. She was found unconscious in a forest, the officials said.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 08:40 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haldwani

The girl’s father has filed a complaint against the three men, officials said. (File photo for representation)

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by three men in Uttarakhand’s Nainital, police officials said on Thursday. She was found unconscious in a forest, the officials said.

According to officials, the girl was kidnapped by the accused on Wednesday evening.

“The girl was kidnapped by three men on Wednesday evening when she was alone at home while her parents were out for some work,” said revenue police sub-inspector Praveen Hyanki.

“They then took her to the jungle where they took turns to rape her. The three men then left her there before threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the heinous act,” said Hyanki. The girl knows the three accused as they live in the same area, he said.

The incident came to light when villagers found the girl lying unconscious in the jungle on Thursday morning, he said. “After identifying her, the villagers informed her parents who rushed to the spot and took her to a nearby hospital from where she was referred to a higher centre in Haldwani,” said Hyanki. The girl has sustained serious injuries, he added.

The girl’s father has filed a complaint against the three men, officials said. “We have received the complaint and will soon register a case. The girl is at present undergoing treatment at the hospital,” Prateek Jain, sub-divisional magistrate of Koshyakutoli sub-division in Nainital, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

GHMC election results today: A high-stakes battle for BJP, TRS
Dec 04, 2020 08:07 IST
Cyclone Burevi weakens into deep depression; holiday in Kerala, Puducherry
Dec 04, 2020 08:54 IST
PM to chair all-party meeting on Covid-19 today
Dec 04, 2020 08:54 IST
Govt agrees to review farmers’ key demands
Dec 04, 2020 04:59 IST

latest news

At 1,600 mn, India biggest buyer of Covid-19 vaccine doses: Report
Dec 04, 2020 09:28 IST
CPIM’s All India Kisan Sabha plays key role in building solidarity for farmers’ protest
Dec 04, 2020 09:26 IST
Court stays UP govt’s move to recover damages from anti-CAA protestors
Dec 04, 2020 09:26 IST
‘They shouldn’t be tired’: Brett Lee warns Australia over Cummins decision
Dec 04, 2020 09:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.