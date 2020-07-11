Sections
Home / India News / 140 new cases take Covid-19 count to 3,806 in Chhattisgarh

140 new cases take Covid-19 count to 3,806 in Chhattisgarh

Of the new cases, 34 were from Raipur, 22 from Narayanpur, 17 from Dantewada, 13 from Bilaspur, 10 each from Rajnandgaon and Balodabazar, nine from Surguja, seven from Raigarh, three each from Durg, Balod and Janjgir-Champa and two each from Balrampur and Kondagaon.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 12:31 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, Raipur

Chhattisgarh’s overall count increased to 3,806 on Friday (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

With 140 new Covid-19 cases, Chhattisgarh’s overall count increased to 3,806 on Friday while the number of fatalities rose to 17, as the samples of two who died earlier tested positive for the virus during the day, health officials said.

So far, 3,028 patients have been discharged, he said.

Of the new cases, 34 were from Raipur, 22 from Narayanpur, 17 from Dantewada, 13 from Bilaspur, 10 each from Rajnandgaon and Balodabazar, nine from Surguja, seven from Raigarh, three each from Durg, Balod and Janjgir-Champa and two each from Balrampur and Kondagaon, he said.

“Besides, two persons hailing from other states have also tested positive while one case each came from Korba, Bemetara and Mahasamund. Fourteen personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and one from Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) are among the new cases detected in Dantewada,” he said.



While CRPF is deployed in Bastar region for anti-Naxal operations, the CISF guards mines and other facilities of the National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) in Kirandul and Bacheli areas of Dantewada.

A 26-year-old man from Janjgir-Champa district who was admitted to Raigarh Medical College Hospital on Wednesday died this morning after which his samples tested positive, a health official said.

“Besides, a man in his mid 30s from Karnataka died of heart attack on Wednesday in Rajnandgaon, while being admitted to a hospital. His sample has also tested positive,” he added.

Earlier in the day, 125 people, including an 89-year- old man, were discharged from different hospitals, he said.

The octogenarian, a native of Durg district, was admitted in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur on July 2 after testing positive, and he is now the oldest person in the state to have recovered, a spokesperson of the institute said.

The number of active cases is 761, as 3,028 people have been discharged after recovery while 17 have died so far, an official said.

Chhattisgarh’s Covid-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 3,806, new cases 140, deaths 17, discharged 3,028, active cases 761, people tested so far 2,00,006.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI guv and all the latest news
Jul 11, 2020 12:58 IST
Jewellery shop in Surat selling diamond-studded masks worth lakhs
Jul 11, 2020 12:55 IST
WHO official cites AIDS as guide to addressing coronavirus pandemic
Jul 11, 2020 12:54 IST
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora share words of wisdom on Instagram
Jul 11, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.