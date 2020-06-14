15 cities with rising Covid-19 cases have emerged as new areas of concern

As the number of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country crossed the 3 lakh-mark, several cities have reported an increase in the number of infections.

Gurugram, Faridabad, Vadodara, Solapur and Guwahati are among the 15 cities which have seen a 45-50% rise in Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days.

In Guwahati, 50% of the cases have come in the last 10 days. While in Vadodara, an average of 50 cases are being reported every day.

The situation is grim in Gurugram as well where 1,839 new cases were recorded between June 2 to June 12. The rate of infection remained close to 63% during this period.

At the same time, cities like Bharatpur and Nagaur in Rajasthan; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Faridabad, Agra and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh; Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh and Nagpur in Maharashtra are also areas of concerns.

As the number of cases has risen in these cities, the government is ramping up measures to contain the spread of infections.

The Haryana government created 32 new containment zones in Gurugram on Saturday and Madhya Pradesh government is going to increase tests in Bhopal just like it did in Indore.

There have been 147 cases in the last four days in Indore and 163 in Bhopal.

The state government in Maharashtra has increased the number of hotspots in Nagpur, where more than 100 infections were reported in two days. Nagpur had reported 100 Covid-19 cases in eight days and the number has been going up since the last week of May.

Data on the coronavirus infection from across the country show that 63% of India’s Covid-19 patients are in 15 cities. Also, 54.73% of Maharashtra’s cases are from Mumbai. More than 70% of Tamil Nadu cases are from Chennai. Gujarat has 70.86% of the cases from Ahmedabad.

In terms of the number of patients in the country, Maharashtra with 18% has the most. Delhi follows at 12.22% and then Tamil Nadu which accounts for 9.65% of the country’s total Covid-19 patients.