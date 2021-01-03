Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses

17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses

Around 100 people were attending the funeral procession of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, who died on Saturday, when the roof collapsed and hardly anyone got a chance to escape, according to Livehindustan.

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 17:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Seventeen people were killed when the roof of a shelter at a cremation ground in Uttar Pradesh’s Muradnagar collapsed on Sunday, news agency ANI reported.

“17 people have died so far while 38 people have been rescued after a shed collapsed in Muradnagar. We’ve started a probe and we’ll take strict action against those found guilty,” Anita C Meshram, Divisional Commissioner, Meerut told ANI.

According to HT’s sister publication Livehindustan, over 40 people were initially trapped in the debris. The police and administration team arrived at the spot on receiving information and rescued the people, who were then admitted to Ghaziabad District Hospital.

Around 100 people were attending the funeral procession of a local resident of Dayanand Colony, who died on Saturday, when the roof collapsed and hardly anyone got a chance to escape, according to Livehindustan. While a few got trapped in the rubble, some managed to save their lives by running.



The building structure at the cremation ground was not very old and it is feared that the incident took place because the building was constructed in an area where frequent water-logging takes place. Due to heavy rain, the soil moved and thr mishap took place, according to Livehindustan.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has condoled the death of people in the incident. He has instructed officials to provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the dependents of the deceased in this accident. He has also instructed the Mandalayukta, Meerut and ADG, Meerut Zone to submit a report regarding the incident.

(With agency inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

17 dead as roof of shelter at cremation ground in UP’s Muradnagar collapses
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar
Sonia Gandhi hits out at Centre over farmers’ protest
by HT Correspondent
‘First soldiers, now vaccine’: Union minister’s reply to opposition
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

latest news

Hope farmers’ protest may end tomorrow, says Kailash Choudhary ahead of next round of talks
by Asian News International| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Saina and Co. leave for Thailand, Sindhu to fly from London
by Press Trust of India
China oil majors may face US delisting after NYSE drops telcos
by Bloomberg | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Results not age key factor for Federer now, says Woodbridge
by Reuters
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.