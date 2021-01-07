Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 15 more test +ve for new UK Covid strain, total 73

15 more test +ve for new UK Covid strain, total 73

The results are based on the genome sequencing of positive samples released by the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium labs that the Centre has specifically created for the purpose of monitoring any kind of mutations in the virus.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 06:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 73,” the ministry said. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

With 15 more people testing positive for the new UK variant of Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the total number of UK returnees having tested positive for the mutant virus in the country has reached 73, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

The results are based on the genome sequencing of positive samples released by the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium labs that the Centre has specifically created for the purpose of monitoring any kind of mutations in the virus.

“The total number of cases infected with the new strain of the novel coronavirus first reported in the UK now stands at 73,” the ministry said.

All these persons have been kept in single room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments. Their close contacts have also been put under quarantine., the ministry said.

“The situation is under careful watch and regular advice is being provided to the states for enhanced surveillance, containment, testing and dispatch of samples to INSACOG labs,” said the health ministry in a statement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 shot dead in violence at US Capitol: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Disorder not dissent, borders on sedition’: Biden on US Capitol violence
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
World leaders are appalled by storming of US Capitol
by Associated Press | Posted by Shivani Kumar
3rd Test live: Rain forces early lunch with Australia on 21/1
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

1 shot dead in violence at US Capitol: All you need to know
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Former US President Obama says Trump incited violence at the Capitol
by Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Kane Williamson flies high, Virat Kohli higher
by Somshuvra Laha
‘Disorder not dissent, borders on sedition’: Biden on US Capitol violence
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.