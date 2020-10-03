15-year-old Dalit girl’s dead body found in Uttar Pradesh field, kin suspect murder

The body of 15-year-old Laxmi Kumari was found by villagers, who were on a search for her in a field. (HT Photo)

A dismembered body of a teenage Dalit girl, who was reported missing for around a week by her family, was found in a field in Kanpur Dehat by villagers, police said on Saturday.

The body of 15-year-old Laxmi Kumari was found by villagers, who were on a search for her in a field. The villagers found dismembered parts strewn in different places, said Kanpur Dehat superintendent of police Keshav Chowdhury. The body parts were being eaten by the dogs in the field, police said.

Laxmi’s father said he identified his daughter’s body through the clothes found nearby.

Laxmi’s parents had lodged a complaint with the local Roora police station, fearing that she might have been killed after she went missing on September 26, police officials said.

In his complaint, the teenager’s father had accused his two brothers Brajlal and Jiyalal of murdering his daughter over an ongoing land dispute. The two accused have been taken into custody, the SP said.