15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh town

A 15-year-old girl was found dead by her family members in a small town in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

According to the police, the girl studied in Class 11.

The police further said that the incident took place on August 14. The family members later discovered a note written in one of her school notebooks which is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police said.

They said that the girl discussed the issues being faced by many people and sections of the society in her 19-page note. She also expressed her willingness to meet the prime minister.