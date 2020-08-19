Sections
Home / India News / 15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh town

15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh town

The police further said that the incident took place on August 14. According to the police, the girl studied in Class 11.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representative Photo

A 15-year-old girl was found dead by her family members in a small town in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district.

According to the police, the girl studied in Class 11.

The police further said that the incident took place on August 14. The family members later discovered a note written in one of her school notebooks which is addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the police said.

They said that the girl discussed the issues being faced by many people and sections of the society in her 19-page note. She also expressed her willingness to meet the prime minister.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not fit for me to comment on SC’s verdict: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case
Aug 19, 2020 14:34 IST
As Covid-19 care centres gradually close, Mumbai’s civic body to transfer medical equipment
Aug 19, 2020 14:33 IST
Swara Bhasker says she has ‘lost a lot of work’ because of her opinions
Aug 19, 2020 14:30 IST
Scientists decode immune system changes in children with rare Covid related syndrome
Aug 19, 2020 14:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.