15-year-old Uttarakhand girl allegedly raped in Haridwar hotel, relative and three others booked

The girl is a student of Class 9 in a Haridwar school and her father is a businessman, said the police.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 07:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Haridwar

The girl’s relative has been booked for conspiring in the crime, the police said. (HT File Photo)

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a hotel in Haridwar by a youth who befriended her at a wedding, the police said. The incident took place on Monday, but came to light on Wednesday when a case was registered.

The youth, along with three others including one of her relatives who took her to the hotel have been booked, the police said.

According to the police, the girl is a student of Class 9 in a city-based school and her father is a businessman.

Yogesh Dev, police inspector who is among the investigators, said, “On Wednesday, the girl’s father lodged a complaint against four men accused of conspiring and raping her in the hotel. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered in which one of them has been booked for raping her while three others, including her distant relative, has been booked for conspiring in the crime.”



“So far in the initial probe, it has been found that on Monday, her distant relative asked the girl to join him in a car ride. Trusting him, she agreed after which he took her to the hotel where the rape accused and two more people joined them,” he said.

The four took her to a room in the hotel which was already booked. There, one of the four raped her. However, when she cried, they all became nervous and then dropped her near her house and fled.

“After reaching home, she didn’t tell anything to her family members. However, seeing her tense, her family members asked the girl the reason for it after which she finally narrated her ordeal. A complaint was then lodged today,” said Dev.

He said that investigation has been launched and the accused will be arrested soon.

