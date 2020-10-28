Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 15th Finance Commission on course to finalise report by end of this month

15th Finance Commission on course to finalise report by end of this month

The 15th Finance Commission is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by October 30, 2020. The Commission remains on course to complete their task, it added.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 18:17 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, New Delhi

Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively.

The 15th Finance Commission is on course to finalise its report by October 30, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Commission’s Chairman N K Singh along with its members on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the Chairmen of two previous Finance Commissions -- C Rangarajan and Vijay Kelkar -- respectively.

Rangarajan and Kelkar chaired the 12th and 13th Finance Commissions, respectively.

“The Chairmen of the previous Finance Commissions appreciated the tough challenge faced by the 15th Finance Commission, given the background of the Covid-19 pandemic, the resultant loss of economic activity and its impact on fiscal parameters of the general government,” the statement said.

The 15th Finance Commission is mandated to make their final report for 2021-26 available by October 30, 2020. The Commission remains on course to complete their task, it added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

52.24% voter turnout recorded till 5pm in Bihar: Election Commission
Oct 28, 2020 18:52 IST
DU VC suspended, education ministry says ‘failed to discharge duties’
Oct 28, 2020 17:44 IST
MI vs RCB Live: Mumbai vs Kohli’s Bangalore - Toss upcoming
Oct 28, 2020 18:54 IST
LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy’: China
Oct 28, 2020 17:53 IST

latest news

Unfortunate that PM’s effigy burnt, says Rahul Gandhi. Then an attack
Oct 28, 2020 18:51 IST
Punjab ETT teachers recruitment exam on November 29
Oct 28, 2020 18:48 IST
Qatari organisers hoping more Indian eyeballs during 2022 FIFA World Cup than 2018 edition
Oct 28, 2020 18:48 IST
Shraddha Kapoor turns naagin for new film trilogy, memes flood the internet
Oct 28, 2020 18:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.