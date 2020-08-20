Sections
Home / India News / 16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

16 critically injured as bus carrying 45 overturns on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

At least 16 people were seriously injured in the accident and were referred to the Saifai Medical Institute while 29 of them were given primary medical aid at a local hospital, SSP Etawah, Akash Tomar said.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 03:50 IST

By Haidar Naqvi, Hindustan Times Lucknow

A bus overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Etawah on Thursday. (HT File Photo/Representative Image)

A bus carrying 45 passengers from Delhi to Bihar’s Madhubani overturned on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah district early Thursday.

More details are awaited.

