16 fresh Covid-19 cases in Kerala, total now 576

With 16 fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Friday, the total number of those infected by the virus has gone up to 576 in Kerala which has been witnessing a spike in cases of late.

The state, which had last week declared that it had flattened the curve, reported only 20 active cases on May 10 but five days later, on May 15, there are 80 cases, an increase of 60 positive cases.

“Eighty people are under treatment while 493 have been cured of the infection,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the media, adding that cases are increasing in the state which was a matter of concern.

Seven of the positive cases were those who had come from abroad, while four had come from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and two from Mumbai, he said.

Three were infected through contact.

Social distancing and other measures need to be strictly followed as there is a possibility of the infection spreading through contact, he told reporters here.

Cautioning those in quarantine to strictly follow the protocol, Vijayan said police personnel on motorcycles will patrol homes in various districts.

On Friday, 65 cases were registered, 53 in Thiruvananthapuram, for not following the quarantine protocol while it was 11 in Kasaragod and one in Kozhikode.

With five more Covid-19 cases being reported, Wayanad’s tally has gone up to 19, followed by Malappuram (4),Alappuzha and Kozhikode two each and one each from Kollam, Palakkad and Kasaragod, Vijayan said giving the break up of the cases on Friday.

With positive cases seeing a spike in the last few days, the tally touched 576 today, of whom 80 are presently under treatment.

Over 48,000 are under observation, while 538 are in hospitals.

Of the total 576 cases, 311 people had come from abroad, including eight foreigners and 70 had come from other states.

At least 187 were infected through contact.

The chief minister said till now 17 flights from various countries have landed at the four international airports of the state with stranded Indians abroad and three ships have also reached the Kochi port.

Vijayan also said the matter of 82 nurses, who are stranded in Israel and their visas expired, would be taken up with the central government and efforts will be taken to bring them back.

He also said that 1,045 people reached the state on Friday morning in the first special train from Delhi.

“A total of 3,732 people have reached the state from abroad.

Till now, 33,000 guest workers have left the state in 29 trains,” Vijayan said.

At least 2,85,880 people have registered for reaching the state through road and passes were issued for 1,23,872.

He allayed the confusion regarding home quarantine and said it was effective in Kerala.

“Out of the total 48,825 people under observation, 48,287 are under home quarantine.

We have effectively implemented home quarantine in Kerala and it was the major factor in containing the spread of the virus.

With more patients coming into the state, we are also considering paid quarantine,” Vijayan said.

The chief minister said there will not be any easing of restrictions in the containment zones and gathering of people is not allowed anywhere in the state.

As per the latest medical bulletin, Wayanad has 19 cases, the highest in the state followed by Malappuram with 15 and Kasaragod with 13.