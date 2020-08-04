16 from Jammu and Kashmir among successful UPSC candidates

Sections
Abhiskhek Augustsya of Jammu, who is ranked at 38, is at the top of the list of the successful candidates from Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated: Aug 04, 2020 18:24 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to the UPSC’s list, there are 829 successful candidates. (HT PHOTO)

Sixteen candidates from Jammu and Kashmir have cracked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam-2019, the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

According to the UPSC’s list, there are 829 successful candidates. IRS officer Pradeep Singh topped the list.

He is followed by two other Jammu residents - Sunny Gupta (148), Dev Ahuti (177).



Parth Gupta (240), Asrar Ahmad Kitchloo (248), Asif Yousuf Tantray (328), Namgyal Angmo (323) Nadia Beigh (350) from Kupwara are also among the successful candidates.

Aftab Rasool (412) from Trehgam Kupwara, Sabzar Ahmad Ganie (628) hailing from a remote village of Gheeboom Kokernag, Majid Iqbal Khan (638), a resident of Shangus Anantnag, Stanzin Wangyal (716), Rayees Hussain (747), Mohammed Nawas Sharaf Uddin Sharafuddin (778), and Syed Junaid Adil (822) are the others.

This is the first batch of civil services officers from Jammu and Kashmir since Article 370 was scrapped last year and the state split into two union territories.

The examination is conducted annually in three phases -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select candidates for the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and Other Central Services.

