Sections
Home / India News / 16 maoists surrender in Chattisgarh’s Dantewada: Police

16 maoists surrender in Chattisgarh’s Dantewada: Police

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, “16 maoists have surrendered out of whom three carried rewards on their heads. Most of them belong to the western parts of the Bastar district.”

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:44 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Asian News International

The Dantewada SP further informed that the surrendered maoists used to demolish railway tracks and kill Panchayat executives and villagers. Most of the others were ground level militia. (Arabinda Mahapatra/HT file photo. Representative image)

Sixteen maoists including three commander-level personnel surrendered before the Chhattisgarh police in Dantewada on Thursday.

Dantewada Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav said, “16 maoists have surrendered out of whom three carried rewards on their heads. Most of them belong to the western parts of the Bastar district.”

“Three of them are commander-level maoists and were carrying rewards on their heads. There are five cases each registered against two and four cases against one Naxal,” he added.

The Dantewada SP further informed that the surrendered maoists used to demolish railway tracks and kill Panchayat executives and villagers. Most of the others were ground level militia.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 shaping up to be battle for years even with vaccine
Aug 14, 2020 08:53 IST
Two killed after society wall collapses
Aug 14, 2020 08:46 IST
Varun Dhawan, Parineeti join Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput campaign
Aug 14, 2020 08:43 IST
PMC to shut down 8 Covid Care Centres due to low occupancy
Aug 14, 2020 08:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.