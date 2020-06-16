16-year-old raped by men on pretext of helping board train

The men abandoned the girl, who walked for the next few hours, before a policeman noticed her disoriented condition and brought her to the Kotwali police station. (HT file photo)

Unidentified men allegedly drugged and gang-raped a 16-year-old domestic worker on Friday after luring her to a secluded place from the New Delhi Railway station on the pretext of helping her board a train to her home state of Jharkhand, police said on Monday.

A police officer said the survivor, who worked in an East Delhi neighbourhood, was not in a position yet to tell investigators much about the crime scene and how many suspects were involved.

“We do not have any hard clues right now, but we hope to solve the case soon and catch the culprits,” said the officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The officer said the girl left the house where she was employed on Friday evening and reached Anand Vihar railway station. She somehow managed to reach the New Delhi railway station where she came across two to three men who promised to help her board a train to Jharkhand. They allegedly led her out of the station and took her to an unknown location where they forced her to drink alcohol and allegedly raped her.

“Since the girl was intoxicated at that time and is not aware of the topography of the region, she is unable to help us with details of the crime spot,” said the officer.

The men abandoned the girl, who walked for the next few hours, before a policeman noticed her disoriented condition and brought her to the Kotwali police station. “Our women officers interacted with her to get to know about the crime. The survivor was fed and medically examined,” said the officer.

The survivor has been handed over to the Child Welfare Committee. Senior police officers authorised to speak to the media refused to comment.

Police have registered a case of gang rape and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.