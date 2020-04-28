Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 16-yr-old is Assam’s youngest Covid-19 patient, state tally at 37

16-yr-old is Assam’s youngest Covid-19 patient, state tally at 37

The patient is youngest among the 36 positive cases reported in the state till date. Assam had recorded its first case on March 31 with a 52-year-old from Badarpur testing positive.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 18:18 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

Assam has reported 36 coronavirus cases till April 28, 2020 including one death from the disease. (PTI)

Assam recorded one new Covid-19 case on Tuesday afternoon when a 16-year-old girl tested positive for the virus. She is a secondary contact of a person who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.

The patient is youngest among the 36 positive cases reported in the state till date. Assam had recorded its first case on March 31 with a 52-year-old from Badarpur testing positive.

“A 16-year-old girl from Salmara, Bongaigaon, a secondary contact of a (Nizamuddin) Markaz attendee, has tested Covid positive,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

 



Sarma said that the patient was already under home quarantine.

The latest case come five days after a person from Bilasipara in Dhubri district tested positive on April 23.

Also Read: Assam allows rural stand-alone shops to open, to continue inter-district travel

While 27 patients have recovered from Covid-19 and been discharged from hospitals, nine others are still under treatment. The state has recorded one fatality thus far with a 65-year-old dying at Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) on April 10.

Also Read: ‘Feels great’: 391 Assam students get back home from Rajasthan’s Kota amid lockdown

One positive patient from Nagaland is undergoing treatment at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

While most patients have recovered and have been discharged, the state’s first patient who also suffers from cancer and diabetes is still under treatment at SMCH since March 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

International Dance Day: The importance of dance during these times
Apr 29, 2020 11:35 IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.