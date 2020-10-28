Sections
E-Paper Games
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’

‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’

In terms of global regions, East Asia had the highest proportion of such deaths at 27%, followed by Central Europe and America where nearly 25% of the deaths in each of the regions were attributed to air pollution by the study.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 04:45 IST

By Anonna Dutt, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In terms of global regions, East Asia had the highest proportion of such deaths at 27%, followed by Central Europe and America where nearly 25% of the deaths in each of the regions were attributed to air pollution by the study. (HT Photo)

Around 17% of deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India could be linked to long-term exposure to air pollution, higher than the 15% seen on average across the world, according to a study published in the journal Cardiovascular Research on Tuesday.

The analysis was based on study of air quality data and distribution of fatalities across the world till the third week of June, which the researchers used to calculate a Covid-19 mortality rate attributable to pollution. The highest proportion of these was in Czech Republic (29%), Poland (28%), and China (27%).

In terms of global regions, East Asia had the highest proportion of such deaths at 27%, followed by Central Europe and America where nearly 25% of the deaths in each of the regions were attributed to air pollution by the study.

The authors say that these are proportion of deaths that could have been avoided if the populations had been exposed to lower levels of air pollution. “...Attributable fraction does not imply a direct cause-effect relationship between air pollution and Covid-19 mortality (although it is possible). Instead it refers to relationships between two, direct and indirect, i.e. by aggravating co-morbidities [other health conditions] that could lead to fatal health outcomes of the virus infection.”



“When people inhale polluted air, the very small polluting particles, the PM2.5, migrate from the lungs to the blood and blood vessels, causing inflammation and severe oxidative stress... This causes damage to the inner lining of arteries, the endothelium, and leads to the narrowing and stiffening of the arteries. The Covid-19 virus also enters the body via the lungs, causing similar damage to blood vessels, and it is now considered to be an endothelial disease,” said Professor Thomas Münzel one of the authors of the paper from the University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University, Mainz, Germany in a release.

In India, experts have warned of air pollution leading to such outcomes, Covid-19 infections severe.

“This will be the first winter we will see Covid-19 in India, we still do not know how it will play out. However, like every other year, we will see an aggravation of symptoms in people with existing respiratory or cardiovascular diseases with the dip in temperature and increase in pollution levels. And, a person with compromised lung function is much more likely to have a severe course of Covid-19 infection as compared to a healthy person,” said Dr Anant Mohan, head of the department of pulmonology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 28, 2020 03:27 IST
Bihar Election 2020: 71 seats in Bihar go to polls today
Oct 28, 2020 04:07 IST
RS polls set to push up BJP tally in House
Oct 28, 2020 01:12 IST
Bihar votes today: What is at stake in Phase One?
Oct 28, 2020 00:53 IST

latest news

PM Modi, Sitharaman take stock of economy as centre
Oct 28, 2020 04:49 IST
‘17% Covid deaths linked to pollution’
Oct 28, 2020 04:45 IST
Rajasthan Wine freezer case: Victim’s kin tell cops not to take action
Oct 28, 2020 04:40 IST
EC pulls up Kamal Nath over remark
Oct 28, 2020 04:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.