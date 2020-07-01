Sections
17 injured in Tamil Nadu's Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report

17 injured in Tamil Nadu’s Neyveli Lignite power plant boiler explosion: Report

According to the news agency, the explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite’s plant. The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 11:51 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite’s plant. (HT Photo (Representative Image)

At least 17 workers were injured on Wednesday in a boiler explosion at Neyveli Lignite Corporation power plant in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district, news agency ANI reported.

According to the news agency, the explosion was reported in a boiler in Stage 2 of the Neyveli Lignite’s plant.

The injured have been taken to NLC Lignite hospital.

More details awaited.



In May, eight workers were injured in a boiler explosion at the Neyveli Lignite plant.

