Home / India News / 17-year-old boy in Kolkata kills 14-year-old friend in scuffle

17-year-old boy in Kolkata kills 14-year-old friend in scuffle

An altercation led to the older boy beating up the younger one who fell unconscious and later died.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 09:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

A scuffle between two teenagers turned fatal for one of them in a Kolkata locality. (Representative Photo/Getty Images)

A 17-year-old boy killed his 14-year-old friend in a slum near Dover Terrace , a posh residential area in south Kolkata on Monday after an altercation, police said.

Police who nabbed the accused have booked him for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Officials said that the 14-year-old boy was playing a game on his father’s mobile phone when the other approached him and asked what game he was playing. He, however, didn’t answer and instead questioned what the other boy was carrying in his hand. The elder one was carrying a tube of adhesive.

“This kicked off an altercation and led to a scuffle between the two. The elder boy kicked and punched the younger one on his chest and abdomen. The latter fell unconscious. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead,” said an officer of the local police station.



Locals said that the two teenagers were old friends and used to play and fight frequently.

“Initially when the fight started no one cared as they were two friends and used to play and fight regularly. But on Monday when they became violent a few neighbours intervened. But by then the kid had fallen unconscious,” said Ghutan Singh, a neighbour who was an eyewitness.

