Home / India News / 17-year-old girl dies by suicide in her Dehradun home

17-year-old girl dies by suicide in her Dehradun home

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 14:17 IST

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun

A teenage (17) girl died by suicide at her home in Dehradun on Friday morning, police officials said on Saturday.

Preliminary investigation did not find any suicide note, but her parents maintained that she used to often talk about the recent suicidal deaths of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh and a popular minor Tik Tok star (16) from Gurugram, said police.

Ajay Rawat, senior sub-inspector (S-I), who is one of the investigators in the suicide case, said, “The deceased had appeared for her Grade XII Board examinations this year. She used to live with her parents and two elder brothers. Her father is a trader.”

“She was found dead in her room on Friday morning,” Rawat added.



She was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared her brought dead on arrival. Soon, the police reached the spot and started the investigation.

“Her family members insisted that there was no apparent reason for her to commit suicide. However, she was frequently talking about the suicidal deaths of Rajput and the popular minor Tik Tok star for the past 10-12 days,” Rawat said.

Though her father used to tell her that she shouldn’t “think much about such incidents, but never thought she would take a similar step”.

A probe is on, the senior S-I added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

