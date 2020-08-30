Sections
17-year-old JEE aspirant writes to CJI SA Bobde, requests for postponement of exams

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant has written a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, requesting him for directions to postpone NEET and JEE exams in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and floods in India.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 23:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde (File photo)

A 17-year-old JEE aspirant on Sunday wrote a letter to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, requesting him for directions to postpone NEET and JEE exams in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic and flood situation in India, according to ANI.

Despite several requests to postpone the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) considering the Covid-19 pandemic, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on August 25 had released fresh guidelines for the exams to be held on September 1 to 6 (JEE) and September 13 (NEET).

So far, aspirants and several politicians have written to the government, asking for the exams to be postponed. However, the agency has decided to go ahead with the scheduled dates.

JEE-Main and NEET are for undergraduate engineering and medical aspirants, respectively.



According to a report in PTI, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has given permission for holding JEE and NEET exams in the city.

A proposal for holding JEE and NEET exams in Delhi was put forth in the last meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), which was attended by the L-G and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the report said.

“The Delhi government in its file sent to the L-G on Saturday recommended not to hold the exams in view of safety of students. Delhi Chief Minister had also decided against holding JEE and NEET in view of the pandemic. However, the L-G returned the file giving his permission to hold the exams,” PTI reported quoting sources.

