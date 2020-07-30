Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR

18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 Covid-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 10:32 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

A health worker in PPE coveralls collects swab sample for coronavirus rapid antigen tests, in Daryaganj, New Delhi on Wednesday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

A total of 1,81,90,382 samples for Covid-19 were tested across the country as of Wednesday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

“The total number of COVID-19 samples tested up to July 29 is 1,81,90,382 including 4,46,642 samples tested yesterday,” said the ICMR in a bulletin shared on Twitter.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

India witnessed a single-day spike of 52,123 Covid-19 positive cases as the total cases in the country reached 15,83,792, the ministry of health and family welfare said on Thursday.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage



The including 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged cases, the health ministry added. A total of 775 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 34,968.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

18,190,382 samples tested for Covid-19 till July 29 in India, says ICMR
Jul 30, 2020 10:32 IST
Ciro Immobile scores as Lazio beats Brescia 2-0 in race for 2nd
Jul 30, 2020 10:33 IST
Swara Bhasker speaks up for Deepika Padukone
Jul 30, 2020 10:28 IST
TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee takes on Amit Shah over 2019 vandalism on Vidyasagar’s death anniversary
Jul 30, 2020 10:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.