19 stuck in snowfall rescued by Jammu-Kashmir police, Indian Army

Security forces rescued 19 persons including women and a child, who were stuck in Pir Ki Gali on Michael road that connects Shopian in South Kashmir with Poonch district.

Poonch district SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral said, “19 persons have been rescued by teams of police and army from Pir Ki Gali area during a rescue operation last night, around 2 am.”

They were locals who were travelling from Shopian to Poonch in two to three vehicles, he added.

Since heavy snow has accumulated on the Mughal Road, vehicles got stuck in it and subsequently a rescue operation was launched with the help of Army, he added.

Rescued passengers were brought to Pagans in an army camp where they were provided food and shelter, said the SSP.

Angral advised people to avoid travelling on Mughal Road.

The road has been closed for traffic due to snowfall.