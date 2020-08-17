Sections
Home / India News / 19-year-old girl dies in wall collapse as heavy rains lash Odisha

19-year-old girl dies in wall collapse as heavy rains lash Odisha

The India Meteorological Department sounded warning of heavy rainfall in more than 10 districts of Odisha.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 07:57 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Heavy rain lashed Bhubaneshwar last week. (ANI Photo)

A 19-year-old girl died and four of her family members were injured after the wall of their house collapsed following incessant rainfall in Bolangir district. Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Dhenkanal and other districts too flood grappled with floods due to an active southwest monsoon.

Officials said that Deepanjali Baralendia, a 19-year-old girl of Ghunaghutipali village under Patnagarh block of Bolangir district, was sleeping with her parents and two brothers when the mud wall of their house gave in. Deepanjali, her parents and siblings were injured in the incident; she later succumbed to her injuries while being taken to hospital.

Patnagarh tehsildar Puspanjali Panda said the district saw 78.3 mm in the last 24 hours.

Heavy rainfall in southern Odisha district of Malkangiri inundated several low-level bridges connecting various block headquarters. Reports of house damage came from Chitrakonda and Kalimela blocks of the district. Heavy rainfall created a flood-like situation in Dhenkanal district with a herd of over 50 cows stranded in a patch of grazing land near Brahmani river. Several parts of Kendrapada district have become waterlogged after incessant rains.



Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded warning of heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Odisha in the next 24 hours. The districts are Malkangiri, Koraput, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Bolangir, Bargarh, Mayurbhanj, Jharsuguda and Sundargarh.

