Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 1st woman dy CM, RSS veteran to be the second-in-command in Bihar

1st woman dy CM, RSS veteran to be the second-in-command in Bihar

BETTIAH/KATIHAR: Tarkishore Prasad, a 64-year-old legislator from Katihar district and Renu Devi, a former minister and four-time MLA from Bettiah, took oath on Monday as deputy...

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 23:52 IST

By Sandeep Bhaskar and Aditya Nath Jha, Press Trust of India

BETTIAH/KATIHAR: Tarkishore Prasad, a 64-year-old legislator from Katihar district and Renu Devi, a former minister and four-time MLA from Bettiah, took oath on Monday as deputy chief ministers of Bihar. They replaced veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi, who was deputy CM of the state for 11 years.

Prasad, who was also elected leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, started his political career as a student leader in the anti-Emergency movement and has deep ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fount of the BJP. He hails from the Vaishya community, and first won assembly elections in 2005, and has remained unbeaten since.

“This is a big responsibility and we will all work with our leadership for the betterment of Bihar and for the development of the people of the state,” Prasad said.

Devi, 61, started her political journey as a worker with the Durga Vahini, the women’s wing of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Hailing from the Noniya caste under the Extremely Backward Class (EBC) community, Devi – the first woman deputy CM of the state - attributed her success to god and the people of Bettiah. “Barely six years after the marriage in 1973, my husband passed away. It was sheer courage, conviction and determination bestowed by Almighty, support by the family and love and respect given by BJP that life has come full circle for me,” said Devi.

“It’s a big responsibility and I extremely thankful to my party leaders for giving me this opportunity,” she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar debacle reignites calls for introspection in Congress
Nov 17, 2020 01:41 IST
Supreme Court judge recuses himself in pleas against Andhra CM
Nov 17, 2020 02:22 IST
Winter is here: Delhi records season’s lowest maximum temp
Nov 17, 2020 01:06 IST
70% Delhiites did not burst crackers, says environment minister
Nov 17, 2020 01:29 IST

latest news

Conduct targeted Covid-19 testing at large gatherings: Centre
Nov 17, 2020 03:15 IST
Covid-19: Bharat Biotech begins Phase 3 trials of Covaxin in India
Nov 17, 2020 02:58 IST
A tipping point in the fight against Covid-19
Nov 17, 2020 02:49 IST
Wealthy, corporations will ‘pay their fair share’: Biden
Nov 17, 2020 02:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.