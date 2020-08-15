Sections
2,496 new cases push Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to over 57,000

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 14:43 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bhubaneswar

There are 17,534 active cases in the state at present, while 39,206 patients have so far recovered from the disease. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo. Representative image)

Odisha on Saturday reported record 2,496 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 57,126, a health department official said.

Nine more coronavirus patients also succumbed to the disease, following which the death toll rose to 333, he said.

Of the new patients, 1,591 were reported from among the people lodged in different quarantine centres, while 905 were detected during contact tracing.

The fresh cases were found in 29 of the state’s 30 districts.



Khurda district, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, reported the maximum number of new cases at 378, followed by Ganjam at 327, Balasore at 165, Sundargarh at 156, Rayagada at 146 and Koraput at 133.

“Regret to inform of the demise of nine Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals,” the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a twitter.

Of the nine fatalities, four were reported from Sambalpur district, two from Cuttack and one each from Ganjam, Keonjhar and Nayagarh.

Besides, 53 more Covid-19 patients have lost their lives in the state but these fatalities have been attributed to other reasons.

There are 17,534 active cases in the state at present, while 39,206 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

Odisha tested record 47,887 samples for Covid-19 on Friday. So far, the state has conducted 8,55,713 tests.

