2,553 new Covid-19 cases take Maharashtra’s tally past 88,000

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally went up to 88,528 on Monday after 2,553 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the government said.

Out of the 2,553 cases, 1,311 cases were from Mumbai alone. The new cases have taken Mumbai’s tally to 50,085 on Monday. The Maharashtra capital’s count alone is higher than Telangana, the second worst affected state with more than 31,000 Covid-19 cases.

The pandemic also claimed 109 lives in Maharashtra over the last 24 hours to take the death toll to 3,169. Mumbai recorded 64 of the fatalities. The death in Mumbai is now 1,702.

On Saturday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that the government will procure 10,000 vials of the Remdesivir drug to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

Last week, India had approved the use of Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19.