Sections
Home / India News / 2.6k migrant trains to run over 10 days

2.6k migrant trains to run over 10 days

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Saturday said it will ferry another 3.6 million migrant labourers stranded across the country because of the Covid-19 lockdown on 2,600 Shramik special trains over the...

Updated: May 23, 2020 23:20 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Indian Railways on Saturday said it will ferry another 3.6 million migrant labourers stranded across the country because of the Covid-19 lockdown on 2,600 Shramik special trains over the next 10 days and will continue running such trains till all of them reach their homes.

“I want to assure all migrant workers that we will run these trains till all of them reach their destinations,” Railway Board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said at a press conference.

Yadav said that given the demand for more Shramik specials, 50% of train coaches that were modified as Covid-care facilities will now be used to run them since they remain unutilized. He added that these coaches could be reconverted into care centres again if needed.

Railways converted over 5,000 wagons into care centres to augment the country’s health infrastructure to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.



Railway officials said that till Saturday, as many as 4.5 million have been ferried on the special trains since their launch on May 1. The trains were launched as migrant workers left jobless because of the lockdown imposed in late March to check the Covid-19 spread were forced to walk or cycle back to their homes. Many of them have continued to do so despite these trains and buses that were arranged for them in late April. In some cases, migrant workers have been unable to travel on these trains for the want of identity documents.

Officials said about 80% of the Shramik trains so far have transported migrant workers to Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, India’s two most populous states where the bulk of the workforce comes from.

Punya Salila Srivastava, joint secretary, Union home ministry, who also addressed the press conference, cited the 2011 Census and said around 40 million workers migrate for work within the country annually. She added that at least four million migrant workers have also travelled on interstate buses to get back home since the lockdown began.

Railways plans a gradual resumption of regular passenger services with 200 trains from June 1. These are apart from 15 pairs of premier Rajdhani special trains deployed to address the rising demand for interstate travel with the easing of the lockdown restrictions.

“...we decided to run these 200 trains daily from June 1 after studying a pattern. Till now 17 lakh [1.7 million] tickets have already been booked. We have also decided to open all our booking windows as well as [ticket] stalls at all our 6,000 stations so that people do not have difficulties in getting tickets,” Yadav said. He added full resumption of the services may take some time.

Yadav said Railways has moved over double the quantity of essential commodities in around 1.35 million wagons from March 24, when the lockdown was announced, till May 22 as compared to the same period last year. He added railways has provided 4.7 million free packets of meals to passengers and other needy people.

He said 17 railway hospitals have been converted into independent Covid-19 care facilities and 5,000 beds made available across their network for patients and to quarantine up to 10,500 people.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Banquet halls allowed to operate with limited guests, social distancing
May 23, 2020 23:26 IST
Fire at sanitiser manufacturing unit in Kherki Dhaula, no injuries reported
May 23, 2020 23:25 IST
Couples reconsider their wedding celebrations in a post-pandemic world
May 23, 2020 23:25 IST
Two arrested for charging Rs 5,000 for issuing passes
May 23, 2020 23:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.