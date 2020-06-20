2.8 kg ‘meteorite’-like object falls from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore

The meteorite-like object that fell from sky in Rajasthan’s Sanchore town will be sent to Delhi for further investigation. (HT Photo )

A ‘meteorite’-like object fell from the sky in Sanchore town of Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday early morning, creating a 2-3 feet deep crater.

People residing near the area where the object was found reported hearing a blast and finding a huge stone near Gayatri Chowk area of the town following which they informed police and local authorities

Bhupendra Yadav, the sub divisional officer at Sanchore confirmed to HT that the ‘meteorite’-like object was found at around 7 am. It weighed around 2.8 kg, he said.

“We found a huge piece of stone that had crashed into land and created a 2-3 feet deep crater,” said Yadav.

The official said that the area where the object fell has been cordoned off and the object has been kept at a safe place.

He added that it will be sent to Delhi for further research.