2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Poonch

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector.

They have been moved to a hospital for treatment, they said.