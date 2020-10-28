Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

2 Army personnel injured in mine blast along LoC in J-K’s Poonch

The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 16:41 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai, Poonch

(PTI Photo)

Two Army personnel were injured in a mine blast along the Line of control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday, official sources said.

The two personnel stepped on an anti-personnel mine triggering a blast during patrolling along the LoC in the Balakote sector.

They have been moved to a hospital for treatment, they said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LAC standoff bilateral issue, Indo-Pacific a ‘cold war strategy: China
Oct 28, 2020 16:56 IST
Imran Khan punched above his weight; snubbed by Saudi Arabia, Iran
Oct 28, 2020 14:35 IST
LIVE: You gave 15 years to Nitish, 6 years to PM Modi, still Bihar is poorest state, says Rahul
Oct 28, 2020 17:02 IST
Did PM Modi have tea with you all? Rahul Gandhi asks at Champaran rally
Oct 28, 2020 14:04 IST

latest news

Two Covid-19 projects in India-UK financial dialogue
Oct 28, 2020 17:24 IST
You were ordinary cricketer, no need to be ordinary person:Warne to Samuels
Oct 28, 2020 17:21 IST
10 states, UTs responsible for 79 per cent new Covid-19 cases, says govt
Oct 28, 2020 17:20 IST
Suicide: 14-year-old girl’s body fished out of canal
Oct 28, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.