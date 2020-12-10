2 arrested for beating Dalit man to death for touching their food in MP

The Madhya Pradesh police have arrested two persons on Thursday for allegedly killing a Dalit man for touching their food earlier this week.

The accused arrested include Santosh Pal, 25, and Lavkush Soni alias Bhura, 30, both residents of Kisunpur village in Chhatarpur district, 344 km north of Bhopal.

Police also seized the lathis used in the crime and also a motorbike. Bhura Soni is already facing criminal charges regarding murder, possession of illegal arms, etc, as per FIRs lodged with Gaurihar police station, said police in the statement.

As per the first information report (FIR) lodged with Gaurihar police station on Tuesday, the accused invited Devraj Anuragi, who belonged to Kisunpur village, for a party in a nearby field. After he returned home two hours later he told his family members that he was beaten up by the two as he had touched their food. Few minutes later he complained of chest pain and died.

Brother of the deceased Ramnaresh said, “My brother was having food at home when the accused Santosh Pal came to our residence and took my brother with him. Later Bhura Soni, his cousin Rohit Soni and another person of the village joined Pal. They took my brother to the nearby jungle where they beat him up as was seen by some of our relatives. Santosh Pal talked to me over the phone and asked me to take my brother home and not to report anything to the police. I brought my brother home. He was alive for hardly 15 minutes.”

As per the official release, “Devraj Anuragi died due to injuries sustained in the attack on him. An FIR against the two accused was lodged under sections 302 and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 3(2)V of The Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of atrocities) Act. A team of police personnel arrested the accused from near Thakurra village.”

(With input from Anupam Pateriya in Sagar)