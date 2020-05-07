2 BSF personnel die of Covid-19, tally in force nears 200

A BSF personnel is seen wearing protective face masks amid rising coronavirus concerns at India Gate in New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection. While one of the patients died today, another borderman had passed away on Monday at Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital.

“DG BSF and all ranks mourn the untimely demise of the corona warriors of BSF. BSF fraternity conveys condolences and stands firm with the bereaved families,” the force said in a statement on Thursday.

These are the first cases of death in the BSF due to Covid-19 and the second among paramilitary forces after a 55-year-old sub-inspector of the CRPF had succumbed to the disease last month.

The total number of infections or active cases in the 2.5 lakh personnel strong force now stand at 193 after 41 fresh cases were reported, the BSF said in the statement. Two jawans have recovered.

“While all instructions and protocols issued by the health ministry are strictly followed, it is pertinent to mention that BSF establishments have established well equipped quarantine/isolation centres as per the prescribed norms to prevent the contagion. The composite hospitals of BSF are dedicated Covid-19 Health Centres (DCHC) and are diligently handling cases of BSF personnel,” the statement further said.

Eighty-five BSF personnel tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. This was the highest spike in Covid-19 cases in a day in any of the paramilitary forces.

The BSF has reported most of its cases from Delhi, Kolkata and Tripura. BSF spokesperson Shubhendu Bhardwaj said that the infections have been reported while performing operational and essential duties. Bhardwaj said that each establishment of the BSF is following the standard operating procedures that are in place to contain the coronavirus disease.

The central paramilitary forces now have over 400 cases across the country.

Around 10 lakh strong border guarding forces are deployed for counter-insurgency, border guarding and law and order duties across the country. The spike in Covid-19 infections in CAPFs in last one week has raised concerns among its brass.