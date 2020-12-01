Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 2 civilians hurt as Maoists blow up SUV in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

2 civilians hurt as Maoists blow up SUV in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

The injured were admitted to the field hospital of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Basaguda area and their condition is believed to be stable.

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:12 IST

By S Kareemuddin and Ritesh Mishra, Hindustan Times Bastar

The Maoists thought that it was a police vehicle and hence they triggered the blast, a senior police official said. (HT PHOTO/S Kareemuddin.)

Two civilians were injured after Maoists blew up a SUV using improvised explosive devices (IED) in Bijapur district of Bastar region on Tuesday.

The injured were admitted to the field hospital of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Basaguda area and their condition is believed to be stable.

Inspector General of Police (IG) Bastar, Sunderaj P said that the incident took place at about 10 am near Rajpenta village between Basaguda and Tarrem villages which is a core Maoist area of Bijapur district.

“Two people, Mohammed Iqbal Ansari, the vehicle’s owner, and a motor mechanic Balram Pradhan were heading towards Tarrem village in a Tata Sumo, when Maoists triggered an IED and blew up the vehicle. The blast was a very powerful one due to which the vehicle was badly damaged,” said the IG.

According to the police, Ansari also owns a truck that had broken down on Monday night.

“On Tuesday morning, Ansari and Pradhan were heading to fix the truck which was parked near Terrem village when the blast took place. The Maoists thought that it was a police vehicle and hence they triggered the blast,” the IG said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China-made drones are the new weapon in Pakistan’s terror arsenal: Intel
Dec 02, 2020 05:30 IST
Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena in presence of Uddhav Thackeray
Dec 01, 2020 14:05 IST
Serum Institute says ‘Covishield’ safe and immunogenic
Dec 01, 2020 14:10 IST
‘Owe great debt to farmers,’ says Rahul Gandhi as he slams Centre
Dec 01, 2020 12:47 IST

latest news

BHEL appoints Renuka Gera as Director Industrial Systems
Dec 01, 2020 14:12 IST
Over 500 farmers from UP’s Bundelkhand to join ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest
Dec 01, 2020 14:11 IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to marry on December 25
Dec 01, 2020 14:07 IST
Nagaland observes 58th statehood today with muted celebrations
Dec 01, 2020 14:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.