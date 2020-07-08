Sections
Home / India News / 2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam

2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam

Station Officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari allegedly had links with gangster Vikas Dubey while Sub Inspector K K Sharma is suspected of leaking information to the don about Friday’s midnight raid by the police.

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 17:54 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police personnel pump water out of a well at gangster Vikas Dubey's residence in Kanpur to see if weapons were hidden in it. (PTI)

Police in Kanpur arrested Station Officer of Chaubeypur police station Vinay Tiwari and sub inspector K K Sharma on Wednesday for their alleged nexus with gangster Vikas Dubey who is accused of masterminding the massacre of eight policemen last week.

Both Tiwari and Sharma had already been suspended shortly after the incident as the Uttar Pradesh police launched a massive manhunt for Dubey.

Tiwari and Sharma allegedly tipped off Dubey about the midnight raid by the police on Friday that turned into a tragedy.

Kanpur’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar P said both the officers were charged under Section 120 B of the IPC for conspiring to kill the policemen



Late Tuesday night, Dinesh Kumar P had removed the entire staff of Chaubeypur police station comprising 68 police personnel and sent them to the police lines.

The UP police have raised the bounty on Dubey’s head to Rs 5 lakh.

On Wednesday, police shot dead Amar Dubey, a close aide of the gangster in Hamirpur and arrested another gang member Shyamu Bajpai in Chaubeypur after he was injured in an encounter.

Three persons close to the gangster were also arrested from Haryana’s Faridabad in a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police and the local crime branch team.

Dubey was in Faridabad and had tried to take a room in a hotel, whose CCTV footage went viral, a police official said.

