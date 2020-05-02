Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 2 cops probing Tablighi Jamaat case test Covid-19 positive

2 cops probing Tablighi Jamaat case test Covid-19 positive

According to police sources, the two policemen tested positive for the virus two-three days ago.

Updated: May 02, 2020 09:11 IST

By Indo-Asian News Service, New Delhi

Two policemen in Delhi crime branch have been tested positive for Covid-19 (PTI)

Two policemen of Delhi Police crime branch associated with the probe into the allegations of negligence by the members of Tablighi Jamaat and its chief Maulana Saad have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

A member of the crime branch provided this information to IANS on Friday on the condition of anonymity.

According to police sources, the two policemen tested positive for the virus two-three days ago.

Following this, at least 10-12 other policemen have also been kept in home-quarantine.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

130 districts identified as Covid-19 hotspots home to nearly 400 million
May 02, 2020 10:17 IST
India records 2,293 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in last 24 hours
May 02, 2020 09:15 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 02, 2020 06:13 IST
US issues emergency approval for remdesivir for Covid-19 patients
May 02, 2020 04:49 IST

latest news

Rajasthan has 2,678 Covid-19 cases, 65 fatalities
May 02, 2020 10:20 IST
Scrubs actor Sam Lloyd dies at 56, Zach Braff pays tribute
May 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Remdesivir gets US approval to treat Covid-19: All about the antiviral drug
May 02, 2020 10:18 IST
Two new Covid-19 cases in Mohali take district count to 96
May 02, 2020 10:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.