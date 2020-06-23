Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 2 Covid-19 positive nurses in Punjab appear for exam from isolation ward

2 Covid-19 positive nurses in Punjab appear for exam from isolation ward

The spirit of the nurses’ to appear for exam from the quarantine facility earned praises from Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 12:22 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Chandigarh

The two nurses appeared for their exam from Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital. (@capt_amarinder/Twitter Photo )

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday saluted the spirit of two nurses from Patiala’s Rajindra Hospital, who despite testing positive for Covid-19, requested to appear for their exam from the isolation ward.

“Salute the spirit of these 2 young nurses from Rajindra Hospital, Patiala who tested positive for Covid-19. This, however, did not dishearten them and the Government agreed to their request to appear for their exam from the isolation facility itself,” the chief minister tweeted.

 

So far, Punjab has recorded 4,235 number of coronavirus cases in the state with 101 deaths.



As many as 2,825 people have recovered from the illness while 21,300 have been quarantined.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Decision on scrapping remaining Class 12 exams likely on Wednesday, Centre, CBSE tell SC
Jun 23, 2020 13:07 IST
CGBSE Class 10, 12 results 2020 declared at cgbse.nic.in, check full details here
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Baba Ramdev launches Ayurvedic medicine that claims to cure Covid-19 and all the latest news
Jun 23, 2020 13:03 IST
UP govt primary, upper primary schools to reopen from July 1 only for principals, teachers and not for students
Jun 23, 2020 12:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.