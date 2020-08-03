Sections
2-day-old Covid-19 positive baby dies in Tripura, its youngest fatality

2-day-old Covid-19 positive baby dies in Tripura, its youngest fatality

A state official said that the baby’s mother had tested Covid-19 positive and that’s why swab of the new-born was tested and the report came positive.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:59 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

The baby girl was tested for Covid-19 as her mother was found to be infected with coronavirus. (Representational Photo)

A two-day old baby who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at a hospital in Tripura’s capital Agartala, a state health department official said on Sunday. This is the youngest Covid-patient died in the state.

The baby was born on Thursday at Agartala Government Medical College ( AGMC). She was diagnosed to have been born with perforated trachea and an incomplete excretory system, said the official.

“ The mother of the baby was tested Covid-19 positive and that’s why swab of the new-born was tested and the report came positive. The baby died on Saturday,” he said.

A 62-year-old Covid-19 positive man also died on Saturday. He had been hospitalised on July 31 after he had a heart attack.



The state has so far reported 5,251 Covid-19 patients of whom 3,463 have recovered.

The death toll due to coronavirus disease is now 23 and another two died by suicide.

