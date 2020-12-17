2 DRDO-developed Prithvi-2 missiles testfired off Odisha’s Balasore coast

By Asian News International | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

The trials of the DRDO-developed nuclear-capable surface to surface Prithvi-2 missiles were successful. In this photo a Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) missile launch is taking place at ITR Chandipur, Odisha. (PTI)

India on Wednesday successfully testfired two Prithvi-2 ballistic missiles off the eastern coast of Odisha in Balasore.

According to sources, the trials of the DRDO-developed nuclear-capable surface to surface missiles were successful.

Earlier on December 1, the anti-ship version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile developed by DRDO with a strike range of 300 kilometres successfully hit its target ship in a test fire.