2 drivers traverse 3,000 km to bring back body of Mizo youth from Chennai to Aizawl

The rain failed to deter many in Mizoram’s capital Aizawl on Tuesday who came out to thank two ambulance drivers Jeyanthiran and Chinnathambi. The duo had driven nearly 3,450 km from Chennai to Aizawl carrying the body of a Mizo youth, Vivian Remsanga, who died in Chennai.

“Against all odds. 3,000 plus km of hardship and struggle won’t dampen the spirit of resting the tragic earthly remains of Vivian Remsanga by his friend Raphael AVL Malchhanhima along with Jeyanthiran and Chinnathambi, both from Tamil Nadu. Mizoram salutes you,” Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted on Tuesday.

Malchhanhima was Remsanga’s friend, who also undertook the journey in the ambulance.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. You have just shown what every Mizo heartbeat means when it comes to the term ‘Tlawmngaihna’,” the CM said.

Loosely translated, ‘Tlawmngaihna’ is a Mizo code of conduct that urges everyone to be hospitable, kind and helpful. It was on full show in Aizawl as people, maintaining social distancing norms, handed traditional shawls, shirts and more to the two drivers. Photos and videos of the ambulance arriving at Aizawl soon went viral.

Twenty-eight year old Vivian, who graduated from a Chennai-based hotel management institute in February this year, expired in the city on April 23 due to a heart attack. His body was found by the Adyar police.

“Cause of death was not Covid-19 or physical assault. We were able to trace his family back to Mizoram. Fortunately, we found an ambulance which was willing to take the body back,” said PC Michael Lalrinkima, general secretary of Mizoram Welfare Association, Chennai.

“The ambulance, which charged around Rs 2 lakh for the trip, started past midnight on April 24 and reached Aizawl this afternoon. Vivian’s friend, Raphael, decided to accompany the body,” he added.

There have been two other instances of people from Tripura, who were undergoing treatment in Chennai, returning back to their state in ambulances during the lockdown. Earlier this month, a couple journeyed over 3,000 kilometres to their hometown at Udaipur in Gomati district, 50 kilometres from Agartala.

On Monday night, another ambulance from Chennai reached Kamalpur in Dhalai district of Tripura carrying the body of a 72-year cancer patient.

The deceased, Mukul Chandra Dhar, had gone to Chennai in February for treatment. But when the lockdown started, Dhar decided to return, accompanied by his son and a relative. However, Dhar expired on the way.

(With inputs from Priyanka Deb Barman in Agartala)