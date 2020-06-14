Sections
Home / India News / 2 elephant carcasses found in Odisha’s Koenjhar district, forest officers suspect poaching

2 elephant carcasses found in Odisha’s Koenjhar district, forest officers suspect poaching

Officials said the carcasses of a female elephant and a male were found in the Gurubeda reserve forest under Joda forest section of Keonjhar district over the weekend.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 23:17 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Last month also, two more elephants were found dead in Keonjhar. The carcass of one was found at a farmland and the decomposed carcass of another was found a few days ago. (SOURCED.)

In another case of suspected poaching, the carcasses of two elephants were found from a reserve forest area of Koenjhar district on Sunday.

Officials said the carcasses of a female elephant and a male were found in the Gurubeda reserve forest under Joda forest section of Keonjhar district over the weekend.

Keonjhar DFO Santosh Joshi said the female elephant was around 20 years old and the carcass seemed to be lying there for more than a week. The male tusker, about 22 years old, was killed three days ago and the tusks were missing. We have started a probe to ascertain the actual cause leading to their death.

The death of the two elephants came two days after an elephant calf was found dead in Sundargarh district with injury marks on its neck. Initial investigation suggested that the calf fell into a trap laid to capture wild boars.



A forest guard was suspended over the incident.

Last month, two more elephants were found dead in Keonjhar. While the carcass of one was found at a farmland, the decomposed carcass of another was found a few days ago.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Outcry as Punjabi varsity announces exam dates only for ‘local students’
Jun 14, 2020 23:22 IST
Three held for hatching conspiracy to commit robbery in Ludhiana
Jun 14, 2020 23:22 IST
Covid-19 hotspot tag difficult to shake off for Dera Bassi
Jun 14, 2020 23:22 IST
DRI seizes 13 metric tonnes of red sanders
Jun 14, 2020 23:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.