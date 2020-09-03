Sections
Home / India News / 2 engineers suspended over damage to bridge built under Gramin Sadak Yojna

2 engineers suspended over damage to bridge built under Gramin Sadak Yojna

Construction of the new bridge near Sunwara village over Wanganga river was completed merely two months back in June.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 10:11 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

The action came based on an inspection of the new bridge conducted by a team, including technical examiner RK Yadav and MPRRDA, Jabalpur, chief general manager BS Bundela on Tuesday, as per officials. (Photo Sourced)

Two engineers were suspended and another moved out after a bridge built under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) in Seoni district, 344 km south east of Bhopal, caved in amid floods, said MP Rural Development Authority officials.

Construction of the new bridge near Sunwara village over Wanganga river was completed merely two months back in June. When flood water caused by incessant rains since August 27 receded on August 30, the superstructure of the Rs 3.12 crore bridge was found washed away. There was damage to another bridge too which is 10 years old and constructed over the same river near a dam at Bheemgarh, as per officials.

Engineers GP Mehra and his assistant SK Agrawal, who held the posts of general manager and assistant manager, respectively, in MP Rural Road Development Authority (MPRRDA) were suspended by the body’s chief executive officer (CEO) Shashank Mishra on Tuesday.

A sub-engineer and in-charge of supervision of the bridge Sonal Rajak was transferred from Seoni, as per officials.



The action came based on an inspection of the new bridge conducted by a team, including technical examiner RK Yadav and MPRRDA, Jabalpur, chief general manager BS Bundela on Tuesday, as per officials.

After damage to the bridge, the executive engineer, now suspended, GP Mehra had said, “Due to incessant rains and flood, all the 10 gates of the dam over Wanganga river near Bheemgarh were opened on Friday night and it caused damage to both the bridges.”

