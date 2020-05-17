Sections
Home / India News / 2 feared dead, 4 rescued in J-K’s Ramban; Kashmir highway blocked

2 feared dead, 4 rescued in J-K’s Ramban; Kashmir highway blocked

The officer said a dumper fell off the Kashmir highway into a nearby gorge after being hit by the debris. The Jammu-Srinagar highway has also been blocked by the debris.

Updated: May 17, 2020 11:15 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times Jammu

Eight people have also been injured and have been shifted to the district hospital in Ramban, officials said. (ANI Photo. Representative image )

Two people were feared dead and four others rescued after a slope of a hillock came crashing down on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening, officials said on Sunday.

Eight people have also been injured and have been shifted to the district hospital in Ramban, they said.

“Workers of NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) were on the job on the slope. They were cutting rocks off the hill with machines when it fell off. The incident took place at Seri at around 7pm,” Haseeb Ur Rehman, Ramban’s senior superintendent of police (SSP), said.

Rehman said two people are still buried under the debris.



“A rescue operation is on but their chances of survival look grim. A JCB machine is also buried under the debris,” he added.

The officer said a dumper fell off the Kashmir highway into a nearby gorge after being hit by the debris. The Jammu-Srinagar highway has also been blocked by the debris.

Initial reports from the site state that three dumpers, a truck, a load-carrier and a JCB machine are under the debris.

“The search operation will continue till we retrieve all those who were hit by the landslide,” Nazim Zai Khan, Ramban’s deputy commissioner, said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gender Bender: Why sensitisation must begin in schools
May 17, 2020 12:10 IST
Over 8000 shiksha mitras clear UP Assistant Teachers’ recruitment test
May 17, 2020 12:05 IST
Hussain recalls calling Kaif ‘bus driver’ at Lord’s, he gives epic reply
May 17, 2020 12:04 IST
Rs 40,000 crore increase in allocation for MGNREGA for job boost: FM Sitharaman
May 17, 2020 12:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.