2 Indian Army porters, 3 children among 7 injured in Pak shelling in Jammu

Some shells fired by the Pakistan Army exploded at Sawjian bus stand in Poonch, resulting in injuries to porters and children.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 18:37 IST

By HT Correspondent | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

A house damaged in a ceasefire violation by Pakistani shelling across areas near LoC on Friday. Indian Army has retaliated befittingly. (ANI Photo)

On the eve of Diwali, two porters and three children were among the seven civilians injured in Pakistani shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sawjian sector of Poonch district, prompting India to hit back in equal measure.

“Around 12.10 PM on Friday, Pakistan opened heavy fire in the Sawjian sector that left seven people injured. The injured included two porters working with the BSF and two children,” said Poonch district police chief SSP Ramesh Kumar Angral. All of them have been admitted to a hospital.

Injured have been identified as Tousif Ahmad, 7 and Mohammad Rashid, 5, sons of Mehraj Din, Hajeera Begum, 55, wife of Abdul Salam, Mohammad Ibrahim, 48, son of Behreem Din, Kalsoom Akhter, 15, daughter of Bashir Ahmad, Afraz Ahmad, 35, son of Mohammad Zaman, Zareena Begum 35, wife of Gulzar, all residents of Chaprian and Gagrian in Sawjian.

Afraz Ahmad, 35 and Mohammad Ibrahim, 48, were porters working with the BSF’s 183 Battalion in the forward sector.

All the seven injuries were reported from Sawjian bus stand as Pakistani shells exploded there.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Pakistan started heavy fire around 1.45 pm in Sawjian sector and the Indian Army retaliated befittingly”.

